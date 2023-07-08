As Bill C-18 continues to dominate the national-news cycle, local media outlets received a voice of support from an Okanagan MLA.
“I made a commitment in my last (election) campaign to spend the majority of my advertising budget on local print media first, local radio second, and Facebook last,” Penticton MLA Dan Ashton tweeted this week.
“Local media create local jobs & hold all levels of government to account. Facebook does none of these things. Support local.”
Bill C-18, passed in June but not set to take effect until late December, forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or repurpose on their platforms.
The federal government — followed swiftly by the province of Quebec, the City of Montreal and media companies Quebecor Inc. and Cogeco Inc. — said Wednesday they would suspend advertising on Facebook and Instagram as tensions with tech titans rise over the Online News Act.
Ashton, a member of the B.C. United, was first elected MLA in 2013 and previously served as both mayor and city councillor in Penticton. Ashton also served as chair of the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen.
With files from Canadian Press