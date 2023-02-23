Here’s your chance to ask questions of top city officials, including the fire chief and commander of the RCMP detachment.
Council members and staff from the City of Penticton will be on hand for an open house on March 9, 4-7 p.m., at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Topics up for discussion include community safety, the utility rate review as well as the proposed 2023 budget – plus whatever else is on people’s minds.
“Events such as this are the community’s opportunity to learn about the challenges and opportunities the city is facing and share their views before decisions are made,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.
“We have some very important issues to deal with this term and we encourage residents to take steps now to get involved in the future of the community in ways they may never have before – beginning with attending this council open house.”