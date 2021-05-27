A playground expansion put in motion two years ago took its first spin this week at Wiltse Elementary School.
Squeals of excitement could be heard throughout the school grounds as students took their first spin aboard the Apollo rotating climber on Wednesday.
The parent advisory council at Wiltse began its fundraising efforts in 2019 after identifying the need for more play space, and nearly $40,000 was collected in donations.
“We’re thrilled that generous in-kind contributions from our community have buoyed us to our fundraising goal and allowed installation to be completed,” said PAC playground chair Tina Lee in a press release.
“Significant support from Wendy and Wade Wagstaff of Grizzly Excavation Ltd. and Jason Seddon of SRM Concrete Ltd. have made all the difference.
“We can’t thank them enough for their commitment to children in our community and this new play space will be a hit with children across the city.”
Wiltse principal Travis Bond said the Apollo will help students learn about teamwork, friendship and co-operation.
“These are very transferable skills as students learn and work together,” said Bond. “We want to extend an appreciation for the support that Wiltse students have received.”