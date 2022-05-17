City council on Tuesday formally declared a climate emergency and voted to hire a new manager to help do something about it.
The moves dovetailed with the adoption of a new Corporate Energy and Emissions Plan meant to guide the municipality on its path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through actions like renovating public buildings to improve efficiency and greening the local government’s fleet.
The declaration, similar to those approved by more than 2,000 communities around the world to date, states in part: “The City of Penticton hereby declares that a climate emergency threatens our city, our region, our province, our nation, humanity, and the natural world and reaffirms its commitment to local climate action.”
That commitment was given life when council voted unanimously to create a new management position to help put the climate plan into action. Council heard the city’s current sustainability co-ordinator, David Kassian, only devotes about a third of his time to the work while the balance is spent running the solid waste program.
The new manager will oversee Kassian and co-ordinate sustainability efforts across the city’s operations. The position, which is expected to cost taxpayers about $130,000 annually, will be created immediately and funded from city reserves.
The lone councillor to raise concerns about the staffing increase was James Miller.
“I’m not saying this isn’t an important position, but staffing levels, it appears, are getting incredibly high,” said Miller, who also noted his “strong belief in climate change” before voting in favour of creating the new position.
“Sooner or later, we have to say enough already and work within the staff numbers we do have.”
In response, Coun. Katie Robinson pointed to the emergency declaration.
“An emergency, to me, is something that has to be dealt with immediately, quickly.… You can’t get that done if there’s nobody to do it,” said Robinson.
“It’s time to act, and if that means hiring staff, so be it.”
Coun. Julius Bloomfield also suggested the new position “is really just a question of playing catch-up to what a lot of municipalities already have.”
As for the city’s climate actions to date, the new plan shows corporate greenhouse gas emissions shrunk from 2,499 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2009 to 1,786 tonnes in 2020, surpassing its target of a 20% reduction over that period.