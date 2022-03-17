An Interior Health doctor has received an award from the BC Patient Safety and Quality Council.
The council presented the Doug Cochrane Leadership in Quality Award to Dr. Harsh Hundal, Interior Health’s director for quality and patient safety.
“Dr. Hundal’s commitment to medical staff engagement and leadership within Interior Health has been a turning point for our organization,” said Dr. Mike Ertel, Interior Health vice president for medicine and quality, in a news release.
The council noted that when Hundal joined IH in 2017, satisfaction rates among physicians was low and several medical leadership positions were vacant.