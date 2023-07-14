Frustrated by the recent vandalism to his creation, Gigaspider, a Burnaby artist is taking the situation into his own hands and is offering a reward for information.
Ron Simmer purchased a classified advertisement in The Herald which reads in part: “I am offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for recent Gigaspider sculpture vandalism which is part of the Penticton Sculpture Exhibit.”
The sculpture, located on Lakeshore Drive, was one of two vandalized on the weekend of June 10-12. He has since removed a piece of the sculpture to take back to Burnaby for repairs.
It’s the second year that he’s had one of his sculptures vandalized. “What does the Nose Know?,” located beside City Hall in 2022, was also vandalized, but he said the damage on that one was manageable.
“I’m angered and I’m upset and it’s causing me a lot of expense to fix things,” he said in a phone interview Thursday.
“I don’t want to complain too much, but the contract I signed with the City says I’m totally responsible for any damage or theft and I don’t have insurance to cover it. The volunteers who do this are wonderful people, doing their best and finding the resources to make it happen.
“Penticton doesn’t seem to have a lot of control over its vandalism. I’ve been three years in Castlegaar and they have zero problems. I’ve displayed in Oak Bay and Nanaimo and the experiences there have been pretty good.”
Simmer said one of his art pieces was vandalized in West Vancouver.
Anyone with information is invited to contact Simmer at 604-803-5937 or by email at ron.simmer@gmail.com.