An Indigenous man living in Kelowna says he’s surprised and dismayed to have received a $3,450 fine after getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Washington state.
He was given the fine Saturday at the Osoyoos crossing after failing to produce a test result, taken in the previous 72 hours, that showed he did not have COVID-19.
“I just went across the border for a few hours to get a second vaccine shot, as Indigenous people are allowed to do under our treaty rights,” said the man, who The Kelowna Daily Courier has agreed not to identify to protect his job security.
“I was amazed at the lack of awareness of Indigenous rights and cultural sensitivity at the border,” said the man. “It’s ridiculous that I should have been in the position of trying to explain what my rights are as an Indigenous person.”
The man, a member of a First Nations community in northern Alberta who has lived and worked in Kelowna since last year, says many Indigenous people in the Okanagan have crossed into Washington to get a vaccine.
Last week, 450 members of the Blackfoot First Nations in Alberta crossed into Montana to get COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru immunization clinic set up expressly for them by Montana’s Blackfeet Nation.
The mobile clinic was created through the support of the Siksikaitsitapi Blackfoot Confederacy Tribal Council, Health Canada, Canada Border Service Agency, and provincial and state officials.
Indigenous Canadians who took part were escorted directly from the Canada-U.S. border to the nearby drive-thru clinic, supervised for the approximately 15 minutes they were in Montana, and then drove back to Canada.
Because of that supervision and their inability to travel beyond the mobile vaccination clinic, they were granted an exemption from the 14-day mandatory quarantine period, required by Health Canada for anyone, including Indigenous people, who enter Canada, no matter the length of time they were outside the country.
Non-Indigenous residents of the town of Cardston, Alta., were also able to get a vaccine shot at the mobile clinic set up last week in Montana. The Blackfeet Tribe in Browning, Mont., said they had surplus doses of the vaccine that they wanted to share with Canadians, Indigenous and non-Indigenous.
That mobile clinic, which is expected to be repeated soon, was conducted in a way that differs significantly from the rules that apply elsewhere along the Canada-U.S. border at land crossings.
The federal government’s website states that all travellers entering Canada must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result that was obtained within the previous 72 hours.
There are some people who are exempt from this requirement, such as children under the age of five, essential service workers and truckers, but there is no exemption indicated solely for Indigenous people.
Canadians and Indigenous Canadians with status under the Indian Act who do not have proof of a negative result on a recently taken COVID-19 test “will be allowed entry, but may be subject to a fine of up to $3,000 per day or face criminal prosecution,” the federal government website states.
Those who arrive at land borders are also given two COVID-19 home testing kits. One sample must be taken on the day of their arrival in Canada, the other after eight days, with both samples sent for testing by a contractor hired by Health Canada.
After arriving in Canada, people are expected to quarantine for 14 days, even if their COVID-19 tests were negative.
The Kelowna man who was given the $3,450 fine on Saturday at the Osoyoos border crossing because he did not have proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, obtained within the previous 72 hours, had already received one shot of vaccine in Canada.
Aside from exerting his treaty right to cross into the U.S. to get a COVID-19 booster shot, at a time when the land border is closed to most travellers, he says his quick trip to Omak essentially freed up one additional dose of vaccine on this side of the border that can now be given to a Canadian.
“I didn’t know I needed the negative test result after being out of the country for just a few hours,” he said. “I even asked them at the border, ‘Look, can I just go back to Omak and get a test that shows I’m negative? And they were like, ‘No, here’s your fine’.”
He plans to appeal the fine.
