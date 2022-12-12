Police in Oliver have verified a traffic fatality which occurred earlier this month.
According to RCMP spokesman Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth on Dec. 5 at around 9 p.m., a northbound vehicle on Highway 97, north of Gallagher Lake, reported they had struck a pedestrian.
Oliver’s volunteer fire department, BC EHS paramedics and Oliver RCMP responded to the call. A 35-year old male victim was found deceased at the scene. BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners office attended to investigate.
The Oliver RCMP will continue to assist the BC Coroner in their investigation.
Out of respect for the privacy of the family of the deceased, no further information will be forthcoming from the RCMP.