Papa Murphy’s in Penticton is helping to sustain pediatric rehabilitation in the South Okanagan – one pizza at a time.
As of Friday, Papa Murphy’s will be contributing a portion of proceeds from their Mini Murph pizzas – a kid-sized, take-and-bake pizza kit –to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.
“Cooking with young children can be a fun and educational experience that helps to enhance their cognitive, fine motor and creative skills” said Megan Windeler, community engagement lead at OSNS.
“We are so excited about this campaign with Papa Murphy’s that will bring people together in support of pediatric rehabilitation in the South Okanagan.”
"As a small business owner, I firmly believe in investing in the future generation, and partnering with OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre aligns perfectly with my values,” said Prachi Gupta, owner of the Papa Murphy’s branch at Cherry Lane Shopping Center.
“By joining hands with this organization, I am able to make a positive impact in the lives of young individuals and empower them to reach their full potential. Together, we can shape a brighter future for our community, fostering growth, education and opportunities for every child and youth in need.”
Once you have your kit, gather your family together to build your own creation, and be sure to share your work on social media by tagging @osnspenticton, @papamurphysca and using #PizzaforGood.
Since 1978, the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, a non-profit organization, has been helping children with developmental challenges. Their team of treatment specialists and support staff offer assessment and therapies that include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention.
In the last year alone, OSNS delivered over 100,000 hours of program services. With support from community minded services clubs, businesses and individuals, they work every day to change the trajectory of children facing challenges.