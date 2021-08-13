Friday, Aug. 13
• Today is Friday the 13th.
• Final weekend, Shooting Star Amusements midway, daily at Rotary Park through until Sunday, 5-10 p.m. on Friday; noon - 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, all-day ride passes available for $35/day
• Osoyoos Model Railroad is open Monday-Fridays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays noon – 5 p.m. (closed Sundays), $9 for adults, $5.50 for kids 12 and under, in the Buena Vista Industrial Park, 11611 115th St, visit: osoyoosrailroad.com
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, dinner, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
• Paul Gibbons and Kevin Cole perform together on The Barking Parrot patio at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 5-8 p.m.
• Now on display at Penticton Museum & Archives: “Penticton: The Shaping of Place,” “The Hands-On Heritage Lab,” “Bill Pickerill Military Gallery.”
• Exhibit: Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation; Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.”
• Ride the historic Kettle Valley Railroad, Thursdays through Mondays, trains at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., to book tickets, kettlevalleyrail.org
• Coyote Cruises open daily, 10 a.m., last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m., book in advance online: coyotecruises.com
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., for additional details on attractions visit: locolanding.com
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort & mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “Black Widow,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Stillwater,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Don’t Breath 2,” “Free Guy.’ For showtimes and to purchase your tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now showing at The Oliver Theatre, “Snake Eyes,” for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Aug. 14
• Lobster on the Run, presented by Rotary Club of Penticton, purchase your dinners in advance at: eatlobster.ca, then arrange for pickup at Bogner’s of Penticton, $65, plus tax (chicken and plant-based options available); silent auction and 50/50 draw online
• Paul Gibbons and Kevin Cole perform together on The Barking Parrot patio at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 5-8 p.m.
• (George) Ryga Arts Festival begins, Saturday events: “Memoir in Multiple Mediums” with Mark Leiren-Young, online workshop, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., $30; “Driving the Doctor” by Karla Hennig, 1-2 p.m. and 4- 5 p.m., at Sage Hills Winery, $15; “How We Tell Stories,” a community conversation, online, pay what you choose, 3-5 p.m.; Aaron Loewen’s BC Gypsy Jazz All-Stars, 7-9 p.m. at Lunessence Winery, $25 in person, $12 online, for tickets visit: rygafest.ca
• A favourite: Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., also: Interior Health will be on site to provide COVID vaccinations
• Local music by BC Fresh Talent, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. outside Blenz Coffee in downtown Penticton, this week: Payton Bischoff and T. Maximo
• Oliver Museum presents 100 x 100 celebration, a week-long series of events offered by the Oliver & District Museum marking Oliver’s 100 years as a community and the Sylix Okanagan Nation’s 10,000 years in the area, for a schedule: oliverheritage.ca
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:30 p.m., no cover
• Elks Lodge meat draw and dice game at 1 p.m.. dinner, 5 p.m. (beef dip and caesar salad), music with BC Buds to follow
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow
Sunday, Aug. 15
• Ryga Arts Festival, Sunday events: “Dance Like No One is Watching” with Meagan O’Shea, 10 a.m. - noon, $15 online; “Travis Lupick - Fighting For Space: How a Group of Drug Users Transformed One City’s Struggle with Addiction,” 12:30-2:30 p.m., online reading, pay as you choose; Theatre: “Camp-ing” by Ahmad Meree, 3:30 p.m., pay as you choose, for tickets: rygafest.ca
• District Wine Village, 100 Enterprise Way in Oliver presents Okanagan Art Exhibit, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with Penticton artists: Karla Avendano, Ron Gladish, Bibiana Hooper, Georgia Krebs, Graham McKenzie, Diana Skelhorne, Dorothy Tinning, Deb Tougas, visit: districtwinevillage.com
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., also: Interior Health will be on site for COVID vaccinations
• Osoyoos Desert Centre Nature Talks, “To BEE or not to BEE: Pollinators: the wingmen or wing women of nature); 11 a.m., free with admission, for more details calls: 250-495-2470
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan Avenue), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m.,
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Bianca Berkland, 5 - 7 p.m., no cover charge
• Elks Lodge No. 51 breakfast, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Grimms meat draw/dog races, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Stamp Club sales, noon - 5 p.m. at Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m., all proceeds to local charity
Monday, Aug. 16
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, sum line dancing, 9:30 a.m., Mah Jong, learners table, 10 a.m.; table tennis, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
• Penticton city council meets, 1-8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, open to the public or watch live online at: penticton.ca, for the day’s full agenda visit: penticton.ca
• Ryga Arts Festival resumes, Tuesday’s events: online music with Twelves Ravens for the Sun, 7 p.m., pay as you choose, visit: rygafest.ca
• “What.A.Mess. A Post-Plague Creek Catharsis,” presented by Tempest Theatre, an original production by Kate Twa, Denise Kenney and Edward Foy, starring Miriam Cummings, Chantal Ethier, Edward Foy, Denise Kenney and Lucas Penner, Aug. 17-21, 7:30 p.m. at 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., tickets available from Eventbrite
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, new line dancing, level 1, 9 a.m.; new line dance level 2, 10:30 a.m., improv line dancing, 1 p.m., partner bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• Aidan Mayes performs at Brexit Pub, 67 Nanaimo Ave. E., 7 p.m., food and drink specials available
