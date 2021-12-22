Most recreational programs offered by the City of Penticton will continue as planned during the holiday season, but new health restrictions have forced the closure of the fitness room at the Penticton Community Centre.
In accordance with an order that came into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, all gyms and fitness classes across B.C. are shut down through Jan. 18, 2022.
Centre users’ gym passes will be automatically extended to cover the closure period.
“Clients with facility rentals impacted by the restrictions will be contacted by staff,” the city said in a press release Wednesday.
“All other recreation programs and services, including public swim, public skating, drop-in sports and general recreation classes, will continue as scheduled.”