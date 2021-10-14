Challenging soil conditions have delayed the start of construction on a long-awaited hotel to serve the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, but it remains on track to open in 2023.
Kamloops-based Mundi Hotel Group in December 2020 cut a deal with the City of Penticton to purchase a publicly owned parking lot at 903 Vernon Ave. for $1.5 million and put up a new six-storey Four Points Sheraton hotel on it.
Terms of the deal called for Mundi to obtain all necessary approvals from the city and complete the land transfer by July 28, 2021, then finish construction within 28 months.
However, preliminary work on the site revealed unexpected amounts of ground water, delaying the design and permitting process and causing the first milestone to be missed.
“The water table is much higher than thought so the developer needed to take a different approach for their hotel foundation,” said Jim Bauer, the city’s general manager of finance and administration, in an email Thursday.
“City planning staff are currently reviewing a development permit submission and will present to council for their approval of the hotel and restaurant design at an upcoming council meeting,” added Bauer.
“We anticipate that the land transfer and construction will commence early in 2022.”
Mundi Hotel Group owner Ron Mundi said in an interview Thursday the high groundwater prompted his engineers to explore two solutions: pre-loading the site with piles of sand to stabilize the soil and force out water, which can take upwards of a year, or sinking pilings into the ground on which the hotel will sit.
Mundi said he opted to go with pilings, but with winter on the way the company decided to wait until spring 2022 to start construction, which is expected to take about a year to complete.
“We want to open the hotel no later than in 2023, somewhere around April or May” to coincide with the start of tourist season, said Mundi.
The company already operates three other properties in the South Okanagan: Coast Oliver Hotel, Coast Osoyoos Beach Hotel and the Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites in Penticton.
A key feature of the new Penticton project will be a pedestrian walkway linking the hotel to the PTCC that will be paid for by the city at an approximate cost of $600,000.
City officials have long sought a high-quality hotel near the PTCC to help attract bookings.