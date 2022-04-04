Take a drive down memory lane this week with a trip to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
Nine classic automobiles are on display inside the mall as part of an indoor show being staged by the South Okanagan chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada. The oldest vehicle to admire is a 1930 Marquette, while the newest is a 1975 Chevrolet Nova.
But don’t expect any help from organizers deciding which one is the best.
“I don’t think I’d better say – I like them all,” replied club member Dave Shalanski with a laugh on Monday just hours after the show opened.
It appears passers-by do, too, with most people who walked by the display stopping to peer into each vehicle along the way.
“The majority of the crowd are mid- to later age, so I think it probably reminds them of their younger days and what kind of car they might have had,” said Shalanski, whose personal vintage ride is a 1968 Dodge Monaco.
The club, which has approximately 60 members, had regularly staged such shows at the mall, but was forced to end the practice during the pandemic.
The next major event on the group’s calendar is its 30th annual swap meet, which is set for Saturday, April 23, at the Oliver Arena.
For more information, visit www.sovccsite.wordpress.com.