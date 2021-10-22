The chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen won’t be seeking a sixth consecutive term in the top job.
Karla Kozakevich, who represents Area E (Naramata), announced Thursday she won’t let her name stand when RDOS directors meet Nov. 4 for their annual board elections.
“While this role has been very challenging at times and certainly can be a large time commitment, it has also been an absolute honour, privilege, all of those great words to serve you guys, to serve staff and to work for the citizens of our region,” said Kozakevich.
“I have made a choice and a commitment to spend a bit more time with my family, and that’s going to be both in a work setting and also just at play. It’s time to do a little bit more with my family members.”
Kozakevich, who has been an RDOS director since 2011, won her first four terms as chair by acclamation, before besting Summerland Coun. Doug Holmes in the 2020 vote.
Directors elect a chair and vice-chair each year by secret ballot and receive extra pay for holding the positions; Kozakevich earned $76,000 in 2020.
Also up for grabs on Nov. 4 will be the chair and vice-chair positions for the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District, which is structured the same as the RDOS board.