Two big changes to the District of Summerland’s governance structure have been granted final approval.
The first will see council meetings staged every three weeks, rather than every two. The reduction in meeting frequency was suggested by staff to help better manage employees’ work loads.
Mayor Doug Holmes on Monday acknowledged public concerns that fewer meetings will mean less business gets done, but he sees it differently.
“Every organization I’ve ever worked with, all the work gets done between meetings and meetings seem to mean you’re not working,” he said.
The other change involves the creation of a new deputy mayor’s position with pay of $600 per month.
Coun. Erin Trainer has already been appointed to the job and recused herself from votes on the matter.