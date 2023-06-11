Over 600 participants line up at the starting gate of the Wildstone Colours4Kids Run Sunday in downtown Penticton. The event was held to raise money for the OSNS Child and Youth Develement Centre Legacy Foundation. The participants walked from LocoLanding Adventure Park to the Japanese Garden and back.
Exact numbers on how much was raised will be finalized Monday.
