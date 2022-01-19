Pandemic restrictions put in place last month amid surging COVID-19 cases have been extended to Feb. 16, although gyms and exercise facilities will be allowed to reopen with capacity and spacing limits.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that closing gyms and fitness centres before Christmas was a very difficult but necessary step, but she’s taking the “cautious step” of allowing them to reopen, provided customers continue to prove their vaccination status with the B.C. Vaccine Card.
The new guidelines, which go into effect Thursday, include individual and group fitness activities and were developed in consultation with the Fitness Industry Council of Canada. Space requirements of 2.5 by 2.5 metres apply to everyone working out, whether in a group or alone.
Restrictions that closed bars, limited theatres and sports venues to 50% capacity, and limited movement and table capacity in restaurants remain in place.
Henry said the goal is to stem infections and serious illness, protecting the health-care system from being overwhelmed.
She urged British Columbians to seek accurate and credible sources of information on vaccines, and not to drop their guard on pandemic restrictions and guidelines, even if they think infection is inevitable.
While most people with the Omicron variant don’t end up in hospital, high rates of transmission mean many people do get seriously ill, Henry said. Some who don’t end up in hospital remain sick for months with what’s called long COVID.
The data for Omicron show about one in 10 people will have symptoms that last for 12 weeks or longer, said Henry. “That’s a long time to be seriously ill.”
As well, the relatively healthy who become infected can pass it on to vulnerable populations, she said.
Henry reiterated that anyone off work or school, childcare or preschool with COVID-19 does not need a doctor’s note to return. As well, if someone has a positive rapid test, there’s no need for a PCR test to confirm it.
“We know with the rates of transmission we’re seeing in our communities and the specificity and the sensitivity of the rapid antigen test that if it’s positive, then you need to take action to prevent transmission,” she said.