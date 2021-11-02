The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
8:24 a.m. Dawson Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:23 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Chimney fire.
11:30 a.m. Hayman Road, Naramata. Smoke.
1:22 p.m. Gowans Street, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:08 p.m. Kilwinning Street, Penticton. Public service.
4:03 p.m. Ash Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
5:29 p.m. Spencer Avenue, Summerland. Minor fire.
7:50 p.m. Sandpiper Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:09 p.m. Thistle Road, East Gate. Assist other agency.
10:45 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
Tuesday
1:10 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Structure fire.
2:02 a.m. Wiltse Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.