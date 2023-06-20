Nathan Little is the chair of the City of Penticton’s task force that will recommend changes to the Official Community Plan to encourage more housing development. Nicholas Hill was voted vice-chair. The other members of the task force are: Drew Barnes, Rod Ferguson, Alison Gibson, Brian Menzies, Dara Parker, Linda Sankey, Chris Schoenne, Nicholas Stulberg, Richard Langfield, Ajeet Brar and Loretta Ghostkeeper. Couns. Helena Konanz and Campbell Watt are the non-voting liaisons to council.
The task force meets next on June 28 at 4:30 p.m..