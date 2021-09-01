People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is scheduled to participate in.a meet-and-greet rally, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at Gyro Park in Penticton, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidate Sean Taylor said the two-hour session is open to the public. Following his stop here, Bernier heads to Kerry Park in Kelowna for another event, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Bernier last visited Penticton on April 8 when he spoke to a mostly maskless crowd of about 100 people.
The former Minister of Industry, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Small Business and Tourism in Stephen Harper’s government, founded the PPC in 2018 after a failed bid to replace Harper as the Conservative leader.
He has not been invited to participate in either of next week’s federal debates because the party did not meet the criteria for qualification.
The PPC did not win a seat in 2019, finishing with 1.6% of the vote nationally. Taylor did better than the national average, collecting 1,638 votes or about 2.4%.
Federal leaders Jagmeet Singh (NDP) and Erin O’Toole (Conservative) have made recent visits to SO-WK.