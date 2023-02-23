Farmers and ranchers throughout the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are invited to register for a free forum to help prepare their properties for the upcoming wildfire season.
The RDOS FireSmart team is encouraging owners of small and large farms and ranches to sign up for the Agriculture Wildfire Preparedness Forum, which is slated for Thursday, April 13, at RockRidge Canyon Resort & Conference Centre in Princeton.
“By bringing people together, we can collaborate and share experiences that will help farmers and ranchers plan for any potential emergency,” said Hayden Zahrawi, an RDOS wildfire mitigation specialist, in a press release.
“Some participants have already been through wildfires or evacuations, and with these discussions, we can learn from the past and be better prepared for future wildfires.”
The forum will include presentations by BC Wildfire Service, RDOS FireSmart team, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and others. Participants will learn how to create a farm and ranch wildfire plan and can participate or glean information from panel and group discussions. Lunch will be provided.
Farmers and ranchers must register before April 6, 2023, to reserve their seat. To register, visit the online registration form or email firesmart@rdos.bc.ca.
For more information or to register, visit www.firesmart.rdos.bc.ca.