The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

8:29 a.m. Billiter Avenue, Princeton. Alarm.

9:48 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:29 a.m. Billiter Avenue, Princeton. Alarm.

10:34 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

12:45 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

12:55 p.m. Keremeos Bypass Road, Keremeos. Wildfire.

2:40 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

3:33 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

3:41 p.m. Okanagan Lake, Penticton. Marine rescue.

4:39 p.m. Gawne Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

9:14 p.m. Creston Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

Thursday

1:29 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

4:06 a.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

5:12 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:56 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:43 a.m. Park Place, Osoyoos. Alarm.