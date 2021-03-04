The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:29 a.m. Billiter Avenue, Princeton. Alarm.
9:48 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:29 a.m. Billiter Avenue, Princeton. Alarm.
10:34 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
12:45 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:55 p.m. Keremeos Bypass Road, Keremeos. Wildfire.
2:40 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:33 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:41 p.m. Okanagan Lake, Penticton. Marine rescue.
4:39 p.m. Gawne Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
9:14 p.m. Creston Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
1:29 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
4:06 a.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
5:12 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:56 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:43 a.m. Park Place, Osoyoos. Alarm.