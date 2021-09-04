An Evacuation Alert for the Hedges Butte wildfire issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) on Friday, September 3, 2021 remains in effect. Residents and property owners can pre-register with ESS by visiting https://ess.gov.bc.ca or calling 1-800-585-9559.
Kennedy Lake remains on Evacuation Alert due to the Garrison Lake wildfire.
Interactive Map
Improvements have recently been made to the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) interactive map. You can now enter your civic address to find out if your property is under an Evacuation Alert, Order or Rescind: emergency.rdos.bc.ca/interactivemap/
Wildfire Information
The RDOS EOC is in regular communication with BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), sn’pinktn Emergency Opertations Centre (PIB EOC) and the City of Penticton to monitor the status of the Hedges Butte wildfire and Skaha Creek wildfire.
PIB EOC is active and providing the most current community information on their social media channels:
Facebook: sn’pinkton eoc Twitter: @PibEoc Instagram: @pibeoc
An Incident Management Team (IMT) is in place to direct BCWS operations. For the latest wildfire information, please visit the BC Wildfire website: BCWildfire.ca
Relocating Livestock
Please visit the RDOS EOC website (emergency.rdos.bc.ca) and select the resources tab for information about relocating livestock and the emergency feed program.
Important Reminders
· Water recreationalists are reminded to remain clear of water-skimming aircraft so as not to impede BCWS operations. Please avoid operational areas including Green Mountain Road.
· A campfire ban is in effect throughout the Interior and Area Restrictions are in place for several wildfires in the vicinity. Hiking trails and backroads are included in Area Restriction notices; you must avoid these areas when restrictions are in place. Failing to adhere to restrictions can lead to serious fines and penalties. Restrictions remain in effect until October 15, 2021 unless otherwise rescinded.
· Visit the BCWS Fire Bans and Restrictions web page for current area restrictions.
· Smoke from area wildfires is expected to be visible over the next several days.