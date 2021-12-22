It's almost certain to be a white Christmas in the Okanagan.
As of Wednesday – the second official day of winter – Environment Canada was forecasting daytime high temperatures across the region to be at or below the freezing mark, plus periods of snow, right through Dec. 25.
Temperatures are expected to plunge even further at the start of next week with a high of – 10 C projected for Dec. 27.
Such wintry weather is predicted across most parts of B.C., prompting the provincial government to issue a warning.
“We are once again facing the potential for extreme weather in our province,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth in a press release.
“It is imperative that we all watch the weather carefully and look out for those who are most vulnerable.”
The province is opening 1,900 temporary shelter beds and 360 extreme-weather shelter beds to go alongside 2,250 permanent shelter beds available year-round.
Meanwhile, the incoming winter weather has also triggered warnings for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.
Since reopening Monday, the Coquihalla has been designated for commercial vehicles only, leaving Highway 3 through Princeton and Hope as the main route for passenger vehicles between the Okanagan and Lower Mainland.
“I encourage everybody to travel only if necessary this winter to keep each other safe and keep roads open, so essential goods can be delivered to communities,” said Transportation Minister Rob Fleming in the release.
“Road conditions can change quickly. If you must travel, check the weather and plan routes before you leave to be as prepared as possible.”