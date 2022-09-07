New members who are over the age of 50 and have a love of music are invited to lend their voices to the Penticton Tune-Agers choir and orchestra, which restarts rehearsals next week.
The choir will practice Tuesdays, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at the Penticton United Church, 696 Main St., beginning Sept. 13. For more information, contact Sarah at 778-622-0762.
The orchestra will practice Thursdays, from 9:45-11:45 a.m., at Oasis United Church, 2964 Skaha Lake Rd. For more information, contact Nick Kelly at 250-462-7052.