November was relatively bleak on the Summerland construction front.
“A total of $822,000 construction value was received for the month, which is the lowest (total) experienced in the past five years and substantially below the five-year average of $4.7 million,” wrote Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, in his report to council Monday.
“Despite the low construction value, the number of building permits received has compared to previous years and now the annual total number of permits (220) processed is the highest it’s been since 1994.”
Through the first 11 months of this year, construction value totalled $46.9 million, well off the pace of $58.3 million in 2021, but better than the annual totals for at least the four preceding years.