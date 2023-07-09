Oliver resident Regis Palmer was sentenced in a Kelowna courtroom to 10 years in prison for sexual assault, making child pornography and possessing child pornography.
Justice Sheri Ann Donegan sentenced the 66-year-old to eight years for sexual assault with an additional two years for making child pornography, minus the 27 days he has already served in custody. Palmer was found guilty in March 2023 following a 14-day trial in Kelowna where he was described by the judge as “a very unbalanced witness.”
The assaults on the victim — a developmentally-delayed youth — began in 2009 when he the boy was 12 and continued until 2016, when he disclosed the abuse to his foster parents.
Prior to being charged in 2018, Palmer appeared in a short film, Reaction, as well as several musical theatre productions in the Okanagan Valley.