City politicians have approved spending up to $250,000 to underwrite a major attraction at the South Okanagan Events Centre in a bid to help the local economy bounce back from COVID-19 when it’s safe to do so.
A so-called big show was the priciest recommendation included in the $445,000 package of proposals put forward by the COVID-19 Safe Restart Task Force and approved Tuesday by council.
The concept actually calls for a series of shows, according to Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services.
“The goal is to make sure that each of those events we have does make a profit, and that’s obviously the mandate, but where there’s additional risk or additional days (of shows), for example, to really attract those A-list events, having those artists here for two or three days, perhaps, is going to cost some more funds,” Haddad told council.
“The benefit to the business community, the hospitality industry, accommodators is going to be significant once restrictions allow people to move the through the community and attend events.”
Despite later voting in favour of the idea, Coun. Judy Sentes expressed reservations about how much it will actually spur the local economy, given “the line of tail lights” seen heading back north to Kelowna after past SOEC shows.
“So, I don’t know that’s the huge benefit to the business community that is anticipated,” said Sentes. “And $250,000, I don’t think, is enough to bring some of those big names in that would generate the interest.”
Mayor John Vassilaki noted the cash is over and above what’s already available to facility operator Spectra Venue Management in its budget from the city.
Other spending recommendations that were approved and funded by council range from a $5,000 campaign to help show city hall is open for business to a $15,000 effort to promote shopping local. There’s another $15,000 for city beautification efforts and $10,000 to help lure remote workers here.
Even with the $445,000 withdrawal, there remains about $2 million in a reserve account that was established last year with proceeds from a provincial restart grant.
The task force – similar to one launched last spring in the immediate aftermath of COVID-19 – was created by council in December 2020 to give the public a voice in spending decisions.