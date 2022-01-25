A local man is facing 14 charges – including seven counts of assault – and the Village of Keremeos has closed its office following a terrifying incident Monday.
Police say officers were called to the municipal office just before 11 a.m. to a report of a man threatening staff with a sledgehammer and knife.
“While inside the village office the male damaged property and physically assaulted village workers. As employees escaped from the building the male followed them outside while continuing to yell and assault them and continue his aggressive behaviour,” the Keremeos RCMP detachment said in a press release.
“Police arrived soon after and were able to arrest the male after he assaulted a police officer and continued to struggle and resist arrest.”
Mounties do not believe the man was working in partnership with anyone else “nor that this was orchestrated or endorsed by any type of protest to current events.”
Marg Coulson, chief administrative officer for the Village of Keremeos, confirmed in an email Tuesday only that there was a “police incident” and the office would remain closed “for a few days.”
Mayor Manfred Bauer didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Court records show Cameron Urquhart, 41, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and single counts of common assault and assault on a police officer. He’s also charged with two counts of robbery, mischief, uttering threats, resisting arrest, forcible entry and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was due to appear Tuesday in provincial court in Kelowna.
Urquhart was the subject of a missing person’s report issued in April 2021 by the Keremeos RCMP, which subsequently reported he was found safe three days later.
According to his profile on the LinkedIn professional networking website, Urquhart is a “generalist inspector” for Unified Property Solutions. It also describes him as being a “civil servant” of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and “idealist for future technologies.”
Anyone with additional information about Monday’s incident is asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.