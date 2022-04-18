An outdoor benefit concert to support relief efforts in Ukraine is set for Sunday, April 24, at the Penticton United Church.
Proceeds from the by-donation event, which will run from 4-5:30 p.m., are going to the Ukrainian Canadian Volunteers Association to support its work in the war-torn country.
Performers booked for the concert include youth violinists, Yanti with Allan Crossley, Justin Glibbery, Packing House Social Club and Linnea Good. Visitors will also enjoy Ukrainian food, paintings, ribbons and plaques.