Volunteers are needed to help fill hungry tummies during the upcoming B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive in Penticton and other communities.
The program sees volunteers drop off specially marked paper bags on doorsteps, then return a few days later to pick up full bags, which are then donated to the local Salvation Army food bank.
“Year after year we have been impressed with Penticton's generous giving. Last year, six tons of food were donated in this food drive. That helped grateful people in our community for months,” said organizers in a press release.
“This year we ask again for your help to build the Salvation Army food bank fall reserves.”
Organizers are looking for volunteers to handle the bags and approach their neighbours and strata councils to get more support.
If you can help, call or text Roger Ellingson at 778-878-7360 or Dan Kane at 250-328-8151.
The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is a non-profit organization that got its start in Burnaby in 2008. By 2021, the drive had expanded to 80 communities around the province.