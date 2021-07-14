Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton donated all remaining funds from the 2021 Dry Grad to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society. From left, Dry Grad organizing committee member Jenine Nicholas, student Chayton Ben, elder Joanne Lafferty from IRSSS and Dry Grad organizing committee member Tina Parkin.
Maggie students donate to Residential School Survivors
- JAMES MILLER
-
-
