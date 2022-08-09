On Page 1

Gillian Russell who wrote the Peach Festival song in 1980 was among the special guests at the Peters Bros. Peach Festival parade Saturday. This photo appeared on Page 1 of the Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 print edition of The Herald.

 Mark Brett/Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative

Gillian Russell who wrote and sang the Penticton Peach Festival song in 1980 was among the special guests at the Peters Bros. Peach Festival parade Saturday. The parade was a highlight of the Penticton Peach Festival’s 75th anniversary. See coverage on Pages A2 and A8.