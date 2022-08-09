Gillian Russell who wrote and sang the Penticton Peach Festival song in 1980 was among the special guests at the Peters Bros. Peach Festival parade Saturday. The parade was a highlight of the Penticton Peach Festival’s 75th anniversary. See coverage on Pages A2 and A8.
75 years of Peachfest
