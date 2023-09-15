A last-ditch effort to stave off a 5% hike in Penticton’s power rates just narrowly failed on Tuesday.
Coun. Helena Konanz’ motion to hold the line on rates was defeated 4-3 with Couns. Amelia Boultbee and James Miller also on the losing side.
Council then voted along the same lines, 4-3, to raise the rates.
The hike won’t take effect until after it gets final approval at the next meeting Oct. 3.
The 5% lift is expected to see the average monthly residential bill increase $6 to $127, and the average monthly commercial bill climb $33 to $686.
In support of her motion, Konanz pointed to a series of calamities that have hit Penticton in the past month, like wildfires in the region, a temporary tourism ban and two-week closure of Highway 97 due to a rockslide.
“There’s so much that has happened to our community,” said Konanz. “To increase our electrical rates by that much right before winter comes would be a real shock on a lot of our citizens.”
Council is still awaiting the results of a public engagement exercise on a broader set of proposed utility rate increases that would lift average bills by about 40% by 2027. Staff recommended the 5% hike as an interim measure while that consultation is underway.