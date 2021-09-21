The Green Party candidate is disappointed in South Okanagan West Kootenay is surprised to see her support drop from the last election.
Tara Howse told The Herald Monday evening she is “very disappointed” at her showing in South Okanagan-West Kootenay, where her share of the popular vote dropped to about four per cent from 8.3 per cent in 2019.
She cited a number of factors working against the Green Party in the riding, including the first-past-the-post electoral system, which leads people to vote strategically.
She said many voters told her she was the best candidate and performed well in the debates, but they wouldn’t vote for her because they wanted to prevent one or the other of the major parties from winning the seat.
She said a lower voter turnout and the emergence of vaccine mandates as an election issue, “which it never should have been,” also factored into her disappointing result.
As for the party’s national showing, Howse remained hopeful that Green incumbent Paul Manley in Nanaimo-Ladysmith would be able to hold his seat with a strong showing from in the mail-in ballots that are to be counted Tuesday. Late Monday he was third in a tight three-way race.
A Manley win would bring the Green caucus to three, including former leader Elizabeth May and Mike Morris from Ontario. The party held three seats at dissolution.
Howse described the crushing, fourth place loss by party leader Annamie Paul in Toronto Centre as “devastating.”
As for Paul’s future as leader, Howse was non-committal. “There will be a leadership review (but) she handled herself well in the debates. … That’s the Annamie Paul the party needs.”
If the party wants to become a serious player on the national stage, Howse said it needs people leading it who are interested in taking it from a “non-profit environmental organization … a national party.”
Asked whether she would run again, Howse said she would “never say never,” but running a campaign takes a lot of effort and. “I have to put my career on hold.”