It’s going to take money to figure out how the District of Summerland can make money from land sales.
Elected officials on Monday signed off on a grant application they hope will cover 80% of the estimated $100,000 cost of a land acquisition and disposition study.
Such a study, which is targeted for completion later this year, has emerged as one of the new council’s strategic priorities, wrote Brad Dollevoet, director of development services, in his report to council.
“The idea behind this study is to more effectively manage the district’s land assets to encourage local economic development, through the sale of land assets that are deemed surplus and not required for core services; to identify those land assets that are of most value and could be marketed for a potential higher-value economic use; and also strategic land purchases that the district may need to procure for the expansion of core services and future infrastructure planning,” explained Dollevoet.
The grant is being sought from the B.C. Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program.