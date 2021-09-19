The Penticton Indian Band Leadership is proud to stand behind and endorse Penticton Band member, Joan Phillip as a candidate in the upcoming Federal Election. Although the riding she is campaigning for is outside of our constituency, we applaud and support Joan as another Indigenous woman, mother and grandmother willing to step forward and accept the challenge to work for better change and bring a strong voice for her constituents and our people to Ottawa.
The Penticton Band community and all Okanagan Nation member bands have been witness to Joan’s relentless and tireless dedication to making changes for the better, especially for our greatest resource, our children. For many years, Joan and her husband Grand Chief Stewart Phillip have been to the forefront fighting and advocating for not only First Nations title and rights but for the general health, education, safe environment and well being of all people. She will bring a multitude of experience, knowledge and a strong fighting spirit for all, if she is chosen to represent.
During these challenging times we must look at and embrace all opportunities in our continuing struggle to make changes for the better. Our land, our environment and our legacy is what we leave for our future generations.