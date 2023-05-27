This year’s graduating class from UNISUS School — nine students from nine countries — reflects the school’s robust growth and international character.
The school’s first graduating class last year had five students from four countries.
“Multiculturalism and diversity at its best. The graduates are good friends who are all so supportive, complementary, and helpful to one another,” said office manager Linda Coyle.
Located on a 17-acre park-like setting in Summerland, UNISUS opened its doors in September 2018 to a handful of local junior kindergarten and primary school students.
Today, the school has an enrollment of more than 150 students who, including staff, come from 17 different countries.
Experienced staff from all over the world, an emphasis on a global perspective, and open-mindedness are among the school’s strong features, according to Kalina Eisenmann.
Margarita Marchlewitz appreciates how technology, including computers and the internet, are incorporated into the instruction.
All grads rank encouragement of self-learning, small classes, and the cohesiveness of classmates high among UNISUS’ attributes.
“It’s like a family,” Artem Tkatchk said.
“This is a remarkable class. They will be remembered for how they value their relationships and brought to life the message we are better when we support one another and live in community,” said head of school Beverley von Zielonka.
Fundamental to UNISUS’s philosophy is the International Baccalaureate, which offers high quality programs to more than one million students in over 46 countries.
The graduates all say the IB program was a main reason for choosing UNISUS.
Each grad will receive an International Baccalaureate Diploma along with a BC Certification of Graduation, the Dogwood Diploma
The IBD Is an internationally accepted qualification for entry into higher education worldwide and has a proven success rate of graduates completing their post-secondary education.
Margarita and Kalina will attend university in The Netherlands, majoring in mathematics and international business, respectively.
Paulina Lopez will study business administration and Fiamma Rossi law and international issues at university in Spain.
Don Zhou, who has yet to select a course of study will attend Queen’s University in Ontario while Artem will study business administration at Vancouver Island University.
Karen Pillaca and Paris Jennngs will pursue degrees in engineering at UBC Vancouver and UBCO, respectively, and Nisa Nwamadi will attend UBCO specializing in psychology and computer science.
Von Zielonka was impressed that the class ranked hard work as the most important factor in guaranteeing success.
Intelligence, confidence, kindness, and grace were also on the list.