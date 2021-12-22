As B.C. gets set to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination effort, Interior Health has put out a call for health professionals to help put shots in arms.
IH on Wednesday issued a press release inviting qualified health-care workers to register to administer vaccines at immunization clinics around the region.
Such workers may include: retired nurses, nursing students, midwives, practising and non-practising physicians, dentists, dental hygienists, first responders like paramedics and firefighters, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and chiropractors
Qualified professionals residing in the Interior Health region who are interested in helping out are encouraged to visit www.ihimmunizers.myhealthinfo.ca.
B.C. health officials announced earlier this week that vaccination efforts will be stepped up in early January with a goal of providing booster shots to all who want them by March 31.