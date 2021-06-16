For the second time in as many years, Penticton city council has rejected the concept of a new five-storey building on Front Street.
The proposal, which would have seen commercial space at street level and four residential units above, was shot down by a 5-1 vote at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s the height that bothers me,” said Mayor John Vassilaki, whose opinion was shared by a majority of council.
“The building is gorgeous. If it was maybe on Martin Street or Winnipeg Street, somewhere along that area, it would look gorgeous – I would even rent a spot in it, that’s how nice it is – but, to me, it’s not any different than it was in 2019.”
Since the original design was shot down in 2019, it was reimagined to feature a more welcoming façade, but retained the overall height and step-backs on the higher floors so it wouldn’t dominate the street scene.
And, at 17.1 metres, it wouldn’t have been the tallest building on the street; a five-storey apartment building at 132 Front St that was approved in 2016 measures 20.5 m at its highest point.
Still, council voted at its earliest opportunity to stop the project in its tracks, without even sending it to public consultation as the next step in the regulatory process.
The lone holdout was Coun. Julius Bloomfield, who suggested the three-storey height limit imposed by the OCP might be throttling development on Front Street and felt a public hearing could have helped ascertain if there is any public interest in relaxing that rule.