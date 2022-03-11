Friday, March 11
• Penticton’s Community Outdoor Rink is still open for free skating, located behind Penticton City Hall and beside Gyro Park, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival resumes, Pianoforte at Penticton Lakeside Resort, for full of events: pkmf.org
• Ukranian Fundraising Barbecue at the Barking Parrot at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 5-7 p.m., all money going directly to front lines for military/humanitarian aid, by donation, ages 19 and over
• KIJHL junior hockey playoffs, Osoyoos Coyotes at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena, sixth game in best-of-seven division final
• Comedian Tim Nutt in concert at the Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., tickets are $33.75, purchase online at: trainwreckcomedy.com
• Andrea Furlan fundraiser at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, open mic from 5-6:30 p.m., Rebel Luv performs, 7-9 p.m.
• Discovery House presents “Soup is Good Food,” delivery or pickup, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., orders must be placed in advance online at: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at: 250-488-7736
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., mixed darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” with this week’s “featured singer’ Jason Mallot at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, open 8-ball pool tournament, 9 a.m.; Mah Jong Int., 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street in Summerland, weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., call 250-494-4494
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, Sundays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. - 2 a.m., Fridas and Saturdays
• Opening tonight at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Ella and the Little Sorcerer” (G, 91 minutes); “Cyrano” (Peter Dinklage, PG, 124 minutes); Held over: “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Dog,” (PG, 101 minutes); “Death on the Nile” (Pg, 124 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Dog,” (PG, 101 minutes), Friday through Sunday. For list of showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, March 12
• Special presentations at Landmark Cinemas 7: Live from the Met Opera, “Ariadne auf Naxos,” 9:55 a.m.; “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live,” 1:30 and 5:30 p.m.
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, Pianoforte at Penticton Lakeside Resort, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Mandy Cole (rock), live in concert, Highway 97 Brewery, 200 Ellis Street, 6 p.m., no cover charge
• Penticton Arts Council presents Pet Portraits with Mary Kate Woodward at The Leir House, noon-4 p.m. contact: 250-492-7997
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., BBQ chicken and ribs, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with Roland Allen (classic rock)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co, 218 Martin Street, Tristan Telle, 6 p.m.
• KIJHL jr. hockey playoffs, Summerland Steam at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m. at The Sun Bowl in Osoyoos, Game 7 in best-of-seven division final (if necessary)
Sunday, March 13
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, Pianoforte at Penticton Lakeside Resort, for schedule: pkmf.org
• Anything You Can Do Comedy tour featuring headliner Erica Sigurdso with special guests Katie-Ellen Humphries and Yumi Nagashima, 7:30 p.m. at Venables Theatre in Oliver, $30, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca,
• Joe Nolan, Start The Car Tour at Barley Mill Brew Pub, $5 cover
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m.
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Patrick Gilmour, 5-7 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Selfie Wall, located in the food court, take a selfie and enter to win one of three $100 gift cards, visit: cherrylane.ca/selfiecontest, promotion runs through March 31
