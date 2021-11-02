After two consecutive years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Penticton Scottish Festival Society is hosting its annual general meeting later this month with an eye to relaunching the event in July 2022.
The AGM is set for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m., at the Nautical Dog Café located at Skaha Marina.
Attendees will be required to show their vaccine cards and wear masks. The meeting is open to the public and guests are asked to RSVP by email to PentictonScottishFestival@shaw.ca.
The society is looking for volunteers to help stage what has traditionally been a family friendly, one-day celebration of all things Scottish, including heavy events, mass bands, mass flings and much more.