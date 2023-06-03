Two ambulances and two fire trucks were on scene at a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Skaha Lake Road and Green Ave., Saturday, shortly before 1 p.m. No serious injuries were reported on the scene.
Traffic was not interrupted due to the crash.
