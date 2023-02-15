“Sugaring,” is a type of relationship, sometimes sexual, usually between two people of disparate ages, and almost always between someone who needs money and someone who has lots.
Now the Better Business Bureau is using Valentine’s Day to warn how easily people involved in these relationships can be taken advantage of by bad actors.
“Sugar dating has opened up a grey area between dating and sex work that can be very tempting for young people in tight financial situations, especially amidst those studying abroad or without any additional income,” the bureau said in a media release.
The rise of social media and transactional websites has spurred a surge in these types of relationships and a corresponding rise in opportunities for fraud and identity theft.
The bureau points to the example of a post-secondary student from Pitt Meadows in the Lower Mainland who reported to the BBB Scam Tracker an interaction she had with a scammer who claimed to want to be her “sugar momma.”
The scammer claimed through Instagram to be an older woman living in the U.S. seeking regular conversation for $500 a week.
The student provided her email and phone number on the promise of a $500 deposit into her bank account.
Instead, she got cold feet when the scammer instead tried to persuade her to donate a portion of her fee to an orphanage. She immediately stopped talking to the woman and never heard from her again.
“BBB Scam Tracker has received reports of similar situations across North America, with the check or bank transfer being fake, and the orphanage or charity they suggest the ‘sugar baby’ support being operated by the same scammer, or an associate using a different name,” said Aaron Guillen, media specialist for BBB serving
mainland B.C.