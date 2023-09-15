City taxpayers are passing another $50,000 to the B.C. Hockey League in exchange for the privilege of hosting All Star Weekend festivities on the new outdoor rink early next year.
It will be the second-annual edition of the event, which combines an all-star tournament with alumni game, skills competition, minor hockey jamboree and more. All the action centres on Activate Penticton’s new outdoor rink near city hall.
City council on Tuesday unanimously approved the BCHL’s request for a $50,000 cash contribution to the event, which the league is also trying to shop to major sports networks and podcasts.
The first-annual edition also received $50,000 from the city, $45,000 of which was cash and the balance was in-kind.
Council heard the non-profit Activate Penticton Society stands to collect $10,000 in rental fees during All Star Weekend, while the BCHL estimates the event’s economic impact will be in the range of $300,000.