Volunteers who monitor water quality in Osoyoos Lake finally have a permanent place to moor their research vessel.
Since 1994, the Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society and its volunteers have undertaken the testing of lake waters for the B.C. Ministry of Environment. From May through October, the organization tests bi-weekly for water turbidity, dissolved oxygen, temperature, pH and specific conductivity.
They perform the work from a specially equipped pontoon boat, which was without a place to dock until the Town of Osoyoos secured moorage at Desert Sunrise Marina.
“The town also allows us to store our research pontoon boat on its property during the winter months. Without the town’s ongoing support, we would not have been able to conduct these important lake monitoring initiatives,” said OLWQS president Birgit Arnstein in a press release.
This past week, new and returning volunteers received up-to-date training, which was delivered by John Gates, who recently received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the BC Lake Stewardship Society.
“We are very fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers like John who are a perfect fit for this data-driven initiative that is becoming increasingly important as we all face the challenges of climate change,” said Arnstein.
Osoyoos Lake is a recreation playground that also supports a salmon fishery. It’s approximately 10.5 kilometres long and straddles the Canada-U.S. border. As such, its water level is managed by a dam at its outlet in Washington State that’s overseen by the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control.
The OLWQS was founded in 1991 by community members to help promote public awareness of the lake, covering issues such as conservation, pollution and lake management. It is a non-political, non-profit charitable organization run entirely by volunteers. For more information or to view testing results, visit www.osoyooslake.ca.