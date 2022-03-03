During the next edition of Penticton Museum and Archives Brown Bag Lecture Series on March 8, 100 More Homes will be hosting a workshop on housing and homelessness.
Members of 100 More Homes’ steering committee will share a bit about their work, data about homelessness in Penticton, the ambitious national campaign that Penticton is applying to join (Built for Zero Canada), and more.
Presenters will include Jamie Lloyd-Smith, community mobilizer at the City of Penticton, and Tanya Behardien, chair of 100 More Homes and executive director of OneSky Community Resources.
The free lecture, which starts at noon in the museum auditorium, is open to the public by donation.