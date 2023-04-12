We’ve entered that magical time of year when flood and fire warnings co-exist in our part of the world.
High streamflow advisories were issued Monday afternoon for small, low-elevation creeks in the Okanagan and Similkameen watersheds.
The warning came from the B.C. River Forecast Centre as heavy rain pelted the Lower Mainland and parts of the Southern Interior.
“Seasonal to below-seasonal temperatures and dry conditions have persisted through late winter and early spring. River flows in the South Interior are currently below normal as the freshet snowmelt season has yet to significantly begin,” states the advisory.
“The upcoming moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to cause flashy rises in creeks and rivers in the region. Smaller, low elevation creeks with remaining snowpack are most at risk. These rain-on-snow events have a high amount of uncertainty based on rainfall totals, ripeness of the snowpack to melt and the fluctuation of the freezing level.
“Conditions are expected to be dynamic through the weekend with periods of rapid river rises. Fast-flowing rivers pose increased risk to life safety.”
High streamflow advisories are the least-serious warning issued by the B.C. River Forecast Centre and mean river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, with possible flooding of low-lying areas.
As of April 1, the snowpack in the Okanagan basin was at 113% of normal and at 81% of normal in the Similkameen, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre’s most recent update.
Okanagan Lake’s surface was at 341.42 metres above sea level as of Wednesay morning, leaving lots of room before it reaches the full-pool target of 342.48 m.
Sunny skies and daytime highs of up to 15 C are forecast through the rest of the week.
Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service is asking people to exercise caution with open flames this spring.
“Valley bottom areas continue to be very dry as a result of elevated drought conditions from the fall and receiving little to no precipitation so far this spring, making forest fuels easily susceptible to ignition,” said the Kamloops Fire Centre in a press release.
“Currently, there are no open fire prohibitions in effect in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Those conducting any open fire should use caution and be aware of local conditions that might impact their ability to burn safely and control their open fires. Before lighting a fire, please check with your local authority, ensure you are properly prepared, aware of the conditions and follow open burning regulations.”