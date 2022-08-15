Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for participants to help study the effectiveness of an investigational medication for dyslipidemia.
Dyslipidemia, which is usually an inherited condition, results in an abnormally high amount of fat being carried in patients’ blood.
“These fats can accumulate in a person's arteries and cause narrowing of the arteries thereby reducing the blood circulation to body parts such as our heart muscle, our kidneys, and toes, resulting in angina and heart attacks, kidney damage and cold feet or leg pain when exercising,” said Dr. Colleen Maytham, principal Investigator for Kelowna-based Okanagan Clinical Trials, in a press release.
“About one out every five adults will develop dyslipidemia, so we all know someone with dyslipidemia or high cholesterol. Medications that can reduce these fats can help keep a person's circulation healthy. A lot of people's cholesterol is still too high despite already taking cholesterol medication. That is why we need ongoing research.”
Study volunteers must be at least 40 years of age and approximately 175 people are required. Treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.
To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call 250-862-8141.