Local taxpayers are set to hand over an additional $2 million this year to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Board members finalized the 2023 budget at their Feb. 27 meeting.
The organization’s operational budget is poised to rise from $42.5 million in 2022 to $46.3 million in 2023, while its total tax requisition is set to climb from $22.1 million to $24.1 million.
Major budget additions include $767,000 to operate the Okanagan Falls water service, which fell under RDOS control on Jan. 1, another $329,000 for landfill operations and an extra $256,000 for electoral area administration.
The general government budget is to rise from $1.7 million to $2.2 million, which includes a $170,000 increase in salaries and wages and $30,000 bump in honorariums. Also included in that budget is $25,000 to feed board members at their meetings.
All of the changes will add up to an estimated tax hike of $151 for the average homeowner in Area E (Naramata), according to figures prepared by the RDOS. The next-biggest increase is forecast in Area F (Okanagan Lake West/West Bench), which would see a $131 bump, followed by Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls) at $117.
Among member municipalities, Penticton’s average homeowner will pay an extra $11 while the bill will be $7 in Summerland.